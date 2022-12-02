Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 00:55 Photo ID: 7061877 VIRIN: 220212-N-CD453-1208 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 5.52 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lewistown, Mont. Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.