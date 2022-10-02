Erie, Penn. Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Donovan Kozar, from Erie, Penn., greets the crew of Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 00:55 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP