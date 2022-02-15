Vicksburg, Miss. Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 15, 2022) Airman Justice Rankin, from Vicksburg, Miss., poses for a portrait aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
