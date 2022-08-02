Lt. Cmdr. Vincent Chamberlain, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) meteorological officer, tracks the ship’s position as the officer of the deck during a simulated ship transit at the Navy Ship Simulation training (NSST) center in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 10:53 Photo ID: 7061531 VIRIN: 220206-N-DN657-1016 Resolution: 4649x3099 Size: 901.23 KB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSST [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.