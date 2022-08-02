Lt. Cmdr. Vincent Chamberlain, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) meteorological officer, tracks the ship’s position as the officer of the deck during a simulated ship transit at the Navy Ship Simulation training (NSST) center in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7061531
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-DN657-1016
|Resolution:
|4649x3099
|Size:
|901.23 KB
|Location:
|US
