Yeoman Seaman Adriyanna Jones, right, from Palatka, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, controls the ship’s rudder during a simulated ship transit at the Navy Ship Simulation training (NSST) center in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

