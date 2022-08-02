Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSST [Image 4 of 5]

    NSST

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Cmdr. Taylor Lang, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) assistant navigator, presents a navigation brief prior to a simulated ship transit at the Navy Ship Simulation training (NSST) center in Norfolk, Virginia, Feb. 8, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7061529
    VIRIN: 220206-N-DN657-1003
    Resolution: 4543x3029
    Size: 810.53 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSST [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSST
    NSST
    NSST
    NSST
    NSST

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT