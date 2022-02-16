379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

A U.S. Air Force boom operator assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon over the Southeast Asia skies, Feb. 16, 2022. U.S. Air Force assets participated in Joint Air Defense Exercise 2201, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise, to improve coalition and regional strategic approach capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7061374
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-IH072-1419
|Resolution:
|6275x4062
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHEAST ASIA, SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
