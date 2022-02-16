Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 3 of 4]

    379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

    SOUTHEAST ASIA, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force boom operator assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon over the Southeast Asia skies, Feb. 16, 2022. U.S. Air Force assets participated in Joint Air Defense Exercise 2201, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise, to improve coalition and regional strategic approach capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 05:50
    Photo ID: 7061374
    VIRIN: 220216-F-IH072-1419
    Resolution: 6275x4062
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SOUTHEAST ASIA, SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01
    AFCENT Airmen test capabilities during JADEX 22-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFCENT strengthens partnerships during Joint Air Defense Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    mission
    agile combat employment
    Air Tasking Order

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT