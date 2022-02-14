U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare to fuel a KC-135 Stratotanker during Joint Air Defense Exercise 22-01 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2022. Service members from Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Army Central Command, coalition partners, and regional partner nations participated in JADEX, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise, to improve coalition and regional strategic approach capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7061372
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-IH072-1087
|Resolution:
|5741x3484
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHEAST ASIA, SA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCENT strengthens partnerships during Joint Air Defense Exercise
