A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. 379th EAMXS Airmen were at PSAB conducting Joint Air Defense Exercise 22-01, a theater-wide large-scale integrated air and missile defense exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 05:50
|Photo ID:
|7061373
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-IH072-1029
|Resolution:
|6071x4327
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHEAST ASIA, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th AEW test capabilities during JADEX 22-01 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
