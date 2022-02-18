Secretary of Defense Visits Poland

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski speaks with U.S. Airmen during an engagement with the U.S. and Polish military members at Powidz Air Base, Poland, Feb 18, 2022. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, U.S. and Polish Military leaders visited with Airmen and Soldiers to observe the culture and conditions on the base. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

