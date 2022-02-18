Secretary of Defense Visits Poland

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with U.S. Airmen during an engagement with U.S. and Polish Military members at Powidz Air Base, Poland, Feb 18, 2022. Austin toured the base to observe the culture and conditions of our rotational presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 04:51
|Photo ID:
|7061322
|VIRIN:
|220218-F-OA820-0030
|Resolution:
|3367x2416
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PL
