    Secretary of Defense Visits Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Secretary of Defense Visits Poland

    POLAND

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with U.S. Airmen during an engagement with U.S. and Polish Military members at Powidz Air Base, Poland, Feb 18, 2022. Austin toured the base to observe the culture and conditions of our rotational presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Poland
    SECDEF
    europeansupport2022

