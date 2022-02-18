Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with U.S. Airmen during an engagement with U.S. and Polish Military members at Powidz Air Base, Poland, Feb 18, 2022. Austin toured the base to observe the culture and conditions of our rotational presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:51 Photo ID: 7061322 VIRIN: 220218-F-OA820-0030 Resolution: 3367x2416 Size: 1.29 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Visits Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.