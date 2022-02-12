Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feb. 12, 2022 Border Security CTEF Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 8 of 9]

    Feb. 12, 2022 Border Security CTEF Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    IRAQ

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi truck drivers secure coils of razor wire to their truck for divestment to Iraqi Border Security units as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2022. The divested barriers and razor wire will be emplaced along areas of the Syrian-Iraq border needing additional security measures to defend against Daesh elements. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh and safeguard stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 02:53
    Photo ID: 7061296
    VIRIN: 220212-A-XT998-1008
    Resolution: 2935x1874
    Size: 990.22 KB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feb. 12, 2022 Border Security CTEF Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    ISF
    CJTF OIR
    Divestment
    CTEF
    Iraq Border Security

