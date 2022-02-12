After securing coils of razor wire to his truck, an Iraqi driver is ready to transport his cargo for divestment to Iraqi Border Security units as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 12, 2022. The divested barriers and razor wire will be emplaced along areas of the Syrian-Iraq border needing additional security measures to defend against Daesh elements. The CTEF program builds partner capabilities by providing resources to Iraqi forces to ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh and safeguard stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)
This work, Feb. 12, 2022 Border Security CTEF Divestment at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman
