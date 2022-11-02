Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A portrait in readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    A portrait in readiness

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keith Lautez, 375th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, poses for a photo at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 10, 2022. Lautez is certified as a Phoenix Raven, who are specially trained security forces personnel that provide security for Air Mobility Command aircraft transiting high terrorist and criminal threat areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7060986
    VIRIN: 220211-F-DJ189-1001
    Resolution: 4929x3290
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A portrait in readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Security Forces
    Scott Air Force Base
    Operation Allies Refuge

