A portrait in readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keith Lautez, 375th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, uses a notepad to write down important information during guardmount at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2022. Lautez is certified as a Pheonix Raven, who are specially trained security forces personnel that provide security for Air Mobility Command aircraft transiting high terrorist and criminal threat areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

