A portrait in readiness

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn Cespedes, 375th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement, conducts a high-risk traffic stop exercise with Senior Airman Jacob Parker and Airman 1st Class Keith Lautez, 375th Security Forces Squadron entry controllers, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2022. Exercises like these allow them to hone and sharpen their skills for mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

