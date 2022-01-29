Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France

    FRANCE

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220129-N-UN585-1055 TOULON, France (Jan. 29, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Tony Jolivette, left, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Arthur Cataag, center, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Justin Beddingfield, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), double up a mooring line as the ship makes port in Toulon, France, Jan. 29, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.20.2022 09:47
    Photo ID: 7060949
    VIRIN: 220129-N-UN585-1055
    Resolution: 6078x4052
    Size: 857.24 KB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France
    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France
    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France
    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France
    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France
    USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    France
    sea and anchor
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Toulon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT