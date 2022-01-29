USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France

220129-N-UN585-1110 TOULON, France (Jan. 29, 2022) Chief Quartermaster Donnie Hughes, left, and Chief Fire Controlman Stephen Johnson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), stand by as the ship enters port in Toulon, France, Jan. 29, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

