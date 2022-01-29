220129-N-UN585-1004 TOULON, France (Jan. 29, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stand by to bring the ship into port in Toulon, France, Jan. 29, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2022 Date Posted: 02.20.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7060947 VIRIN: 220129-N-UN585-1004 Resolution: 6057x4038 Size: 766.43 KB Location: FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross enters port in Toulon, France [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.