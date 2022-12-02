U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY 02.12.2022 Courtesy Photo USS GRAVELY

220212-N-ED646-2065 GULF OF TARANTO (Feb. 12, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) conduct a fresh-water washdown in the Gulf of Taranto, Feb. 12, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)