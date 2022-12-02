Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220212-N-ED646-3092 GULF OF TARANTO (Feb. 12, 2022) Sailors assigned to the visit, board, search and seizure team aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) board Italian Navy Stromboli-class replenishment oiler ITS Stromboli (A 5327), during a training evolution in the Gulf of Taranto, Feb. 12, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

