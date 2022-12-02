Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 11 of 14]

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220212-N-ED646-0122 GULF OF TARANTO (Feb. 12, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) fires its Mark 45/5" 54 gun during a live-fire exercise in the Gulf of Taranto, Feb. 12, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

