ARTA, Djibouti (Feb 15, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, commence in the course of fire for the M9 qualification course at the Arta Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex. by PO2 Alyssa Cooley