Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex. [Image 12 of 14]

    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.

    DJIBOUTI

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (Feb 15, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, commence in the course of fire for the M9 qualification course at the Arta Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 06:06
    Photo ID: 7060275
    VIRIN: 220215-N-PM652-0342
    Resolution: 3567x2274
    Size: 963.47 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex. [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Alyssa Cooley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.
    Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    US Navy
    Master-at-Arms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT