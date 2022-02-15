ARTA, Djibouti (Feb 15, 2022) – U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 1st Class Ryan Ramirez, a Sailor from San Antonio, currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, reattaches a target at the Arta Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alyssa Cooley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 06:06 Photo ID: 7060273 VIRIN: 220215-N-PM652-0295 Resolution: 2915x2236 Size: 888.4 KB Location: DJ Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Small Arms Qualifications and Frocking Ceremony at Arta Range Complex. [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Alyssa Cooley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.