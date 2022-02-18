Capt. Brian Hogan, commodore, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) Eight, provides remarks during the command’s reestablishment ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Friday, Feb. 18. COMSUBRON Eights’s re-establishment is intended to distribute and align the responsibility for command and control of submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, based in Norfolk, Va., during the submarines’ sustainment phase and maintenance shipyard periods. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 20:01 Photo ID: 7059932 VIRIN: 220218-N-UB406-0034 Resolution: 4148x2963 Size: 1.14 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.