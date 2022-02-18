Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight

    U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Capt. Brian Hogan, commodore, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) Eight, provides remarks during the command’s reestablishment ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Friday, Feb. 18. COMSUBRON Eights’s re-establishment is intended to distribute and align the responsibility for command and control of submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, based in Norfolk, Va., during the submarines’ sustainment phase and maintenance shipyard periods. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 20:01
    Photo ID: 7059932
    VIRIN: 220218-N-UB406-0034
    Resolution: 4148x2963
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight

    Submarine Force
    SUBFOR
    SUBRON 6
    SUBRON 8

