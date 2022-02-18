U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight

Capt. Brian Hogan, commodore, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) Eight, renders a salute to sideboys as he departs his command’s reestablishment ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Friday, Feb. 18. COMSUBRON Eight’s re-establishment is intended to distribute and align the responsibility for command and control of submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, based in Norfolk, Va., during the submarines’ sustainment phase and maintenance shipyard periods. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US by PO2 Cameron Stoner