U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight

The U.S. Navy established Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 8 in an official ceremony Friday, Feb. 18th, at Naval Station Norfolk.



COMSUBRON 8’s re-establishment is intended to distribute and align the responsibility for command and control of submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, based in Norfolk, Va., during the submarines’ sustainment phase and maintenance shipyard periods.



COMSUBRON 8 was initially disestablished in a ceremony on April 28, 2011, and the squadron’s original roles and responsibilities were merged with COMSUBRON 6.



This move returns the control of new submarine construction and ongoing submarine operating maintenance schedules of Los Angeles-class attack submarines and Virginia-class submarines homeported in Norfolk, Va. to COMSUBRON 8.



COMSUBRON 6 retains the operational responsibility of preparing Norfolk-based submarine crews in all facets of operations, to include tactical and operational readiness for war, inspection and monitoring duties, nuclear and radiological safety, and the development and control of submarine operating schedules and logistical support coordination of all submarine operations in the Virginia Capes operating areas.



Vice Adm. William Houston, Commander, Submarine Forces, was the keynote speaker for the establishment ceremony.



“Normally we have a change of command which can be upsetting as it means someone is moving on, but this ceremony is nothing but good news as we are reestablishing a squadron,” said Houston. “The reestablishment will give us a squadron that can concentrate on maintenance and new construction and that skillset, while we have another squadron that is focused on operational units.”



Capt. Brian Hogan took command of submarines previously under COMSUBRON 6, relieving Capt. Jason Pittman, commodore, COMSUBRON 6, of responsibility of new submarine construction and ongoing submarine operating maintenance schedules.



“I would first like to congratulate Brian on assuming command of Submarine Squadron 8,” said Pittman. “He brings to the team a wealth of invaluable experience and I cannot think of anyone more right for the job than him. It is an important day for the entire Submarine Force and the entire Navy. We are building a dedicated team that will lean in and learn new and innovative ways to build and repair our submarines.”



After assuming command of COMSUBRON 8, Hogan gave remarks on reestablishing the squadron.



“Submarine Squadron 8 was established back in the 1940s, so we are simply restoring Submarine Force normalcy by reestablishing it here today,” said Hogan. “This time around, Squadron 8 is focused on shipyard readiness. It is difficult to transition a submarine and its crew into the shipyard and back out as the boat and crew both transform themselves for operational readiness. It is important we get these transitions right, and it is now our job to do it successfully.”



COMSUBRON 8 will step in to provide administrative, manning, logistical, training, operational planning and readiness support for Los Angeles-class attack and Virginia-class fast attack submarine during periods of maintenance and improvement.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 20:01 Story ID: 414967 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy reestablishes Submarine Squadron Eight, by PO2 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.