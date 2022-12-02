A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle belonging to the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut National Guard is parked in front of the battalion tactical operations center at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Feb. 12th, 2022. The battalion erected and camouflaged a tactical operations center during a training exercise to prepare for potential future operations in the field as part of the Contingency Response Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 19:07 Photo ID: 7059831 VIRIN: 220212-Z-QC464-1002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 810.34 KB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.