Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Oliver Simon, a military intelligence officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, poses for a photo at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Feb. 12th, 2022. Simon works as the intelligence officer in the battalion S-2. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

