Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force.

A tactical operations center, belonging to the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut National Guard is erected at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Feb. 12th, 2022. The tactical operations center, or TOC, is camouflaged with the Light-Weight Camouflage Screen System, which helps conceal it to the naked eye in addition to radar based sensors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 02.12.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 Location: NIANTIC, CT, US by SGT Matthew Lucibello