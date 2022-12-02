Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force.

    Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force.

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A tactical operations center, belonging to the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Connecticut National Guard is erected at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Feb. 12th, 2022. The tactical operations center, or TOC, is camouflaged with the Light-Weight Camouflage Screen System, which helps conceal it to the naked eye in addition to radar based sensors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 19:07
    This work, Connecticut National Guardsmen become part of the Contingency Response Force., by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard

