    Local Officials assistant opening of new Oregon Army National Guard recruiting office [Image 8 of 8]

    Local Officials assistant opening of new Oregon Army National Guard recruiting office

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The new Oregon Army National Guard Medford recruiting office officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17, 2022. The Army National Guard plays an important domestic operational role in Southern Oregon helping support Wildland Firefighting and most recently with COVID-19 hospital support. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Recruiting
    Military Retention

