Local Officials assistant opening of new Oregon Army National Guard recruiting office

The new Oregon Army National Guard Medford recruiting office officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17, 2022. The Army National Guard plays an important domestic operational role in Southern Oregon helping support Wildland Firefighting and most recently with COVID-19 hospital support. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

