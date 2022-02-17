The new Oregon Army National Guard Medford recruiting office officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17, 2022. The Army National Guard plays an important domestic operational role in Southern Oregon helping support Wildland Firefighting and most recently with COVID-19 hospital support. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
This work, Local Officials assistant opening of new Oregon Army National Guard recruiting office [Image 8 of 8], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
