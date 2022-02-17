Local Officials assistant opening of new Oregon Army National Guard recruiting office

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino (center) along with Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers gather for a group photograph at the new Medford, Oregon recruiting office on Feb. 17, 2022. The Army National Guard plays an important domestic operational role in Southern Oregon helping support Wildland Firefighting and most recently with COVID-19 hospital support. (Air National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

