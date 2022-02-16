Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program

    NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program

    RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    (CHINA LAKE) – Participants in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the fifteenth construction project of the $2.7B MILCON Earthquake Recovery Program for the Skytop Firing Bays on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on February 16, (L-R, NAWS China Lake Executive Officer Cmdr. Jason Simon, NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno, OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Harper Construction Company President/CEO Jeff Harper and, City of Ridgecrest Mayor Eric Bruen.)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    NAWS China Lake
    NAWCWD
    OICC China Lake

