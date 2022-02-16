(CHINA LAKE) – Participants in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the fifteenth construction project of the $2.7B MILCON Earthquake Recovery Program for the Skytop Firing Bays on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on February 16, (L-R, NAWS China Lake Executive Officer Cmdr. Jason Simon, NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno, OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Harper Construction Company President/CEO Jeff Harper and, City of Ridgecrest Mayor Eric Bruen.)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7059629
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-RA951-4882
|Resolution:
|4184x3334
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program [Image 4 of 4], by Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
