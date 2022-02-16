Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program

    RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    (CHINA LAKE) – NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno delivered remarks on February 16 during the groundbreaking ceremony of the site of the Skytop Firing Bays aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, marking the beginning of the fifteenth military construction project of the $2.7B Military Construction and Restoration and Modernization Earthquake Recovery Program.

    NAWS China Lake
    NAWCWD
    OICC China Lake

