NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program

(CHINA LAKE) – NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno delivered remarks on February 16 during the groundbreaking ceremony of the site of the Skytop Firing Bays aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, marking the beginning of the fifteenth military construction project of the $2.7B Military Construction and Restoration and Modernization Earthquake Recovery Program.

