NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Breaks Ground on the Skytop Firing Bays Fifteenth MILCON of Earthquake Recovery Program

(CHINA LAKE) – OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott delivered closing remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony held February 16 at the site of the Skytop Firing Bays on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which officially marked the beginning of the fifteenth military construction project of the $2.7B Military Construction and Restoration and Modernization Earthquake Recovery Program.

