    1-114th Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon trains on JBMDL [Image 25 of 33]

    1-114th Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon trains on JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard's Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment adjusts night vision goggles during training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:03
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon trains on JBMDL [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey Army National Guard
    National Guard
    1-114th Infantry Regiment
    Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon

