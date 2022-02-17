Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:03 Photo ID: 7059536 VIRIN: 220217-Z-NI803-1452 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1-114th Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon trains on JBMDL [Image 33 of 33], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.