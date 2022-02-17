1-114th Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon trains on JBMDL

A U.S. Army Soldier with the New Jersey National Guard's Reconnaissance and Sniper Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment adjusts night vision goggles during training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

