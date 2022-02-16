Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training [Image 4 of 7]

    ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force with Col. William Angerman, deputy of Air Education & Training Command’s operations and communications directorate and chief information officer, listens to the Cyber Training Consortium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2022. ACC hosted the three-day consortium with senior leaders from across the Department of the Air Force to identify and propose solutions to shortfalls in its cyber training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Teri Bunce)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    cyber
    training
    AETC
    Cyber Training Consortium

