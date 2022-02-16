ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training

U.S. Air Force with Col. William Angerman, deputy of Air Education & Training Command’s operations and communications directorate and chief information officer, listens to the Cyber Training Consortium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2022. ACC hosted the three-day consortium with senior leaders from across the Department of the Air Force to identify and propose solutions to shortfalls in its cyber training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Teri Bunce)

