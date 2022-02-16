ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training

U.S. Space Force Col. Aaron Gibson, director of Space Training and Readiness Command’s Cyber Operations, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. James Trachier, deputy director of Air Force Global Strike Command’s operations and communications directorate and chief information officer, at the Cyber Training Consortium at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2022. ACC hosted the three-day consortium with senior leaders from across the Department of the Air Force to identify and propose solutions to shortfalls in its cyber training. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Teri Bunce)

