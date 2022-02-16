ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training

U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Blackwell, director of Air Combat Command’s Cyberspace and Information Dominance directorate, speaks with Col. William Angerman, deputy of Air Education & Training Command’s operations and communications directorate and chief information officer, at the Cyber Training Consortium, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2022. ACC has taken the lead on building cross-agency partnerships within the cyber community to synchronize training from initial skills to strategic post-secondary education. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Teri Bunce)

