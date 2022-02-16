U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Blackwell, director of Air Combat Command’s Cyberspace and Information Dominance directorate, speaks with Col. William Angerman, deputy of Air Education & Training Command’s operations and communications directorate and chief information officer, at the Cyber Training Consortium, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2022. ACC has taken the lead on building cross-agency partnerships within the cyber community to synchronize training from initial skills to strategic post-secondary education. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Teri Bunce)
ACC hosts consortium to shape future of cyber training
