    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col Katrina Stephens, installation commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. William Hebb, installation command chief, right, present Senior Airman Kevin Manley, 66th Force Support Squadron Patriot Honor Guard member, the John L. Levitow award during a graduation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Feb 17. Manley received the John Levitow award for demonstrating the highest degree of excellence as a leader and a scholar throughout the five-week course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:01
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

