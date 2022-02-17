Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Brian Tisdall, 66th Force Support Squadron superintendent, speaks during the Airman Leadership School Class 22B graduation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Tisdall was the class mentor and guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:01
    Photo ID: 7058327
    VIRIN: 220217-F-JW594-2208
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony
    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony
    ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT