Senior Master Sgt. Brian Tisdall, 66th Force Support Squadron superintendent, speaks during the Airman Leadership School Class 22B graduation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Tisdall was the class mentor and guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7058327
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-JW594-2208
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT