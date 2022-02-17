Senior Master Sgt. Brian Tisdall, 66th Force Support Squadron superintendent, speaks during the Airman Leadership School Class 22B graduation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Tisdall was the class mentor and guest speaker for the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 11:01 Photo ID: 7058327 VIRIN: 220217-F-JW594-2208 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.57 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.