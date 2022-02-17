ALS Class 22B graduation ceremony

Col. Katrina Stephens, left, 66th Air Base Group commander, returns a salute from Senior Airman Kayla Stevens, 66th Air Base Group Staff Judge Advocate Office paralegal, during the Airman Leadership School Class 22-Bravo graduation ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. The class, comprised of 11 Airmen, Guardians and Coast Guardsmen, completed five weeks of professional military education designed to prepare junior enlisted members for leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

