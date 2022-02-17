A member of the 100th Security Forces Squadron shares critical safety information with other members of the 100th SFS Charlie flight during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Guard mount not only provides an opportunity for the flight sergeants to brief their team, but it also allows Airmen to share critical information with their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 04:03 Photo ID: 7057164 VIRIN: 220217-F-GK113-0215 Resolution: 6088x4316 Size: 14.85 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders mount up [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.