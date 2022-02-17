A member of the 100th Security Forces Squadron shares critical safety information with other members of the 100th SFS Charlie flight during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Guard mount not only provides an opportunity for the flight sergeants to brief their team, but it also allows Airmen to share critical information with their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 04:03
|Photo ID:
|7057164
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GK113-0215
|Resolution:
|6088x4316
|Size:
|14.85 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders mount up [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
