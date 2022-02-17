U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Newell, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, takes accountability for the members of the 100th SFS Charlie flight during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Guard mount is one of the first and most essential steps in a Defender’s day that ensures they are ready for any situation they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7057162 VIRIN: 220217-F-GK113-0185 Resolution: 6067x3952 Size: 12.37 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders mount up [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.