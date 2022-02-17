Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders mount up [Image 2 of 4]

    Defenders mount up

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Newell, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, takes accountability for the members of the 100th SFS Charlie flight during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Guard mount is one of the first and most essential steps in a Defender’s day that ensures they are ready for any situation they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 04:02
    Photo ID: 7057162
    VIRIN: 220217-F-GK113-0185
    Resolution: 6067x3952
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders mount up [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defenders mount up
    Defenders mount up
    Defenders mount up
    Defenders mount up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    defenders
    security forces
    readiness
    100th ARW
    guard mount

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT