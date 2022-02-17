U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Newell, 100th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, takes accountability for the members of the 100th SFS Charlie flight during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. Guard mount is one of the first and most essential steps in a Defender’s day that ensures they are ready for any situation they may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 04:02
|Photo ID:
|7057162
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GK113-0185
|Resolution:
|6067x3952
|Size:
|12.37 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders mount up [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
