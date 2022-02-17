Defenders mount up

Airman 1st Class Devine Ward, 100th Security Forces Squadron Defender, takes notes during guard mount at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 17, 2022. After guard mount, members of the 100th SFS are ready to defend the installation from their respective stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB