USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observe an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from a P-25A mobile firefighting vehicle as part of the crash and salvage team aboard Essex during flight operations, Feb. 16, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN