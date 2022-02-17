USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alonso Rincon, a native of El Paso, Texas, left, and Airman Anthony Perez, a native of Los Angeles, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), stand watch in a P-25A mobile firefighting vehicle as part of the crash and salvage team aboard Essex during flight operations, Feb. 16, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

